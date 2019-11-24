Opp calls APC on Nov 26

The joint opposition has called an all-party conference on Nov 26 to chalk out a future strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to media reports, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to discuss the political situation in the country, especially after the Azadi March and the departure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two leaders agreed to set up contacts with the opposition parties to strengthen the anti-government Rehbar Committee and chalk up ‘Plan C’.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had led a two-week protest against the government in Islamabad which began in Karachi on Oct 27 but was later called off. It was followed by a ‘Plan B’ that included blocking key roads and highways across the country but that too was called off by the opposition’s Rehbar Committee on Tuesday.