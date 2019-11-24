Kid injured after kite string slits throat

A 7-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after a kite string slit his throat in Lahore on Sunday.

The boy, identified as Abu Bakar, was travelling on a motorcycle with his father when a kite string slit his throat near the Wahadat Colony.

The boy was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where his condition was said to be out of danger, said rescue officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from administration.

However, it seems that the Punjab government has failed to control such accidents and has taken to issuing mere statements.

Last Sunday, a stray kite string claimed the life of a 40-year-old man in the provincial capital, prompting the chief minister to say that local police would be held responsible in case of any future incident.

However, any let-up these violations is yet to be seen.

In Lahore alone, at least four people have lost their lives in Oct after coming into contact with a stray string.

The number of people dying due to kite-related incidents has witnessed an increase due to repeated violations of the ban on kite flying and related activities. As per the ban, kite flying and selling can lead up to three years imprisonment in addition to fines.