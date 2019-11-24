Govt to approach OIC against desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

–Premier says such activities against Islam won’t be tolerated anymore

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to approach the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway.

This was decided in the meeting of the core committee of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) in the federal capital on Sunday to analyse political and economic situation of the country.

The premier directed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to write to OIC to highlight the issue at the international forum. He said that such activities against Islam will not be tolerated by the entire Muslim community.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Friday, a man named Lars Thorsen, who belonged to the anti-Islamic group Stop the Islamisation of Norway (SIAN), attempted to burn the Holy Quran in the Muslim-majority Norwegian city of Kristiansand, but was stopped by a man who jumped into the barricaded circle to save the holy book from being desecrated and launched kicks at the SIAN member. However, the scuffle was soon interrupted by the police took the two into custody.

After the meeting, the premier met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and directed him to bring administrative changes is the province.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed former law minister Babar Awan to appraise the entire nation about the foreign funding case being pursued against the ruling party. In this regard, Awan will hold an important press conference on Monday.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan’s furniture industry was performing well, however, the duty structure needs improvement in order to improve the country’s furniture exports.

Dawood told the premier that the country’s exchange rate against dollar has improved and stabilised and for the first time in the past few years, Pakistan’s current account deficit had turned into surplus. He also told him that the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella were heading in the right direction.

The premier and the attendees also exchanged views on the country’s political and economic situation. The core committee decided that the party will focus on implementing its manifesto in order to realise the government’s vision.

The core committee also discussed administrative issues in Punjab, on which some members expressed concerns over the way things were being dealt with in the province. After the meeting, PM Imran held a meeting with CM Punjab Usman Buzdar and directed him to bring administrative changes in the province.

Earlier in the day, the party directed all members of the core committee to ensure their attendance.

NEW LG SYSTEM:

Meanwhile, in his remarks on social media, the prime minister said that the government is introducing a local government system which will ensure provision of funds to villages, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan Clean and Green Index will be launched on Monday to make every city of the country green and clean. According to facilities, the ranking is being arranged of 19 cities, he added.

He also said Pakistan has been put on the right path and now dollars are pouring in for the first time. “For the first time in the last four years, the current account deficit has become surplus,” he concluded.