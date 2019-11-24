Construction work of Saidu Sharif Airport completed: KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says necessary construction work of Saidu Sharif Airport has been completed and it will be opened soon for flights.

Addressing the inaugural ceremonies of the Mobile Health Services Unit and up-gradation of Civil Hospital Kabal in Swat, he said civil work on Chakdra to Madien Swat Expressway will be started soon to expedite tourism, trade and business activities in Malakand Division.

Mahmood Khan said the government is taking pragmatic steps for the development and prosperity of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said the provision of basic facilities and resolving issues of common men is a top priority of the government.