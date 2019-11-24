Candidates for VU top slot asked to declare their ‘virtuousness’

–Shortlisted candidates for VU rectorship need to submit an undertaking declaring they haven’t been charged with plagiarism and haven’t been convicted by courts

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented and much-needed development, the shortlisted candidates for the slot of Virtual University (VU) rector have been asked to provide an undertaking, declaring that they have never been convicted by the courts and have never been charged with plagiarism.

The search committee constituted for interviewing the candidates has asked the shortlisted candidates to appear for an interview on December 10, besides providing an undertaking on a stamp paper. The committee’s decision has been hailed by academic bodies across the country as this would reduce corruption and discourage plagiarism in varsities.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, a senior COMSATS University (CU) Islamabad official said that this step should be replicated by other universities, including COMSTATS.

“This requirement should be made mandatory for other universities. The names of all candidates should be sent to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to check whether they are free from plagiarism and corruption, respectively,” the official added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Academic Staff Association-COMSTATS University Islamabad (ASA-CUI) wrote a letter to Search Committee Convener Zohair Ashir to ensure transparent and merit-based appointment on the prestigious post at CU which has been devoid of any permanent appointment since April 1, 2017.

The association demanded that the appointment of any controversial person may deteriorate the environment of the university. According to sources, former HEC chairman Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, CU acting rector, faculty deans, directors and some army officials are among those running for the top slot.