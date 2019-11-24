Boxer Muhammad Waseem returns home to hero’s welcome

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top professional boxer Muhammad Waseem returned to a hero’s welcome on Sunday after clinching his 10th professional bout of his career after he downed Ganigan Lopez of Mexico in Dubai.

“I am very happy for the win and will continue to make my country proud in future as well,” Waseem said.

The boxer who was received by the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) officials, said he had been training and under the PSB during his career and was well taken care of.

“I am thankful to the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and PSB Director General Amna Imran Khan for the warm welcome,” he said.

Waseem said he would be going to Spain for a short training camp after a one week stay in Pakistan.

“After Spain I would be joining my training camp in England,” he said.

Waseem credited his mother and coach Muhammad Tariq behind his success.

“The prayers of my mother and the whole Pakistani nation is the reason behind my success,” he said.

The boxer revealed that he had been in talks with his management MTK Global to introduce the company to Pakistan with hopes of promoting the sport.

“Our aim is to promote boxing and hold leagues in Pakistan,” he said.

The 32-year-old has so far appeared in 11 fights in his pro career, winning all but one — a unanimous decision loss to South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in a world title bout.