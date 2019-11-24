Another day, another faux pass: PTI minister advises people to give up tomatoes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday gave his two cents on the issue of continuously rising tomato prices by directing people to stop buying the costly commodity altogether and use yoghurt as its replacement in their daily meals.

“We have stopped using tomatoes in our curries … we use yoghurt instead. You should also stop using it as well until the price comes down to a normal level,” he said in a video that is doing the rounds on social media.

It may be mentioned here that the price for fruit recently crossed Rs300 per kg in the domestic market whereas it is a core and important ingredient in almost all local cuisine items. Further, the price of tomatoes has reached its highest-ever mark and price control committees have failed to enforce government-approved rates throughout the country.

“Look, it all depends on demand and supply, prices will go up due to increased demand and when you stop using it altogether then automatically prices will reduce,” Yousafzai explained.

“Problem with Pakistanis is we always cry over increasing prices of beef, mutton and chicken but refuse to quit using these commodities resulting in their soaring prices … it’s better to get rid of them and the prices will automatically come down,” he added.

Earlier in November, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh drew public ire for his ignorance about tomato prices. In a video shared widely on social media platforms, Shaikh was seen dismissing reporters’ concerns over the rising prices of tomatoes and claiming that they were being sold at a mere Rs17.

“Look, tomatoes are being sold for Rs17 per kilogramme at the sabzi mandi,” the PM’s adviser had said.

When reporters informed him that the fruit was being sold for Rs240 per kg by retailers in Karachi, Shaikh dismissed their assertion as a lie.

Previously, the ruling party has also advised people to counter crisis situations like dengue by praying to God to stay protected from mosquitoes.