Will Lahoris survive another smoggy winter?

Smog seems out of control

For a few days now, Lahore has generated headlines worldwide owing to its weather conditions. Residents of Lahore has been forced to breathe the most polluted air in any city of the world. This has marked the beginning of ‘fifth season’ in Pakistan also referred to as ‘smog season’. The Punjab government has been claiming it has adopted adequate measures like closing coal-fired brick kilns, banning burning of the crop residue and prohibiting the burning of substandard fuel to combat smog. It has also thrice closed schools, the latest time in three cities.

There have been many important steps taken by the government to combat smog this year. Although the government has adopted many measures to combat smog, the measures it has taken were not drastic enough. There are many measures in the right direction that government has taken. For example, the government has ordered brick kilns to be closed for the next four months except for those with Zig Zag technology.

Zig Zag is a fuel-efficient technology that brick kilns had failed to completely adopt. The government has been asking the brick kiln association to adopt this technology for some time now, but rapid progress in the adoption of this technology requires subsidy from the government. Less than ten per cent of brick kilns have adopted this, despite being asked by the government.

There is another important measure adopted by the government, and that is to do with the burning of crop residue. One of the reasons for the air turning toxic in the recent past is the burning of crop residue. The burning of crop residue is the third largest contributor by emission to smog. Burning of crop residue, and of plastic and trash, has been banned by the Government for the next three months. This burning is also one of the main contributor towards smog besides emissions from vehicles and from factories.

The government has also issued notices to 200 factories and Section 144 has also been imposed. The traffic police can also be seen active taking action against smoke-generating vehicles.

During the last winter season, the Punjab government was asked by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to help farmers in purchasing machinery that can harvest with low residue.

The Government’s stance on the matter of smog is that smog cannot be eliminated in a matter of a few days. Of the steps that can lead to the reduction of smog, only some can be taken at this point now, and these have been taken.

At this point, the cities most effected by smog are Lahore, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura. In Lahore alone, there are 2.2 million vehicles emitting smoke and also there are 800 steel mills also operating in the heart of Punjab which are constantly producing smoke.

There are roughly 10,000 factories that are contributing towards air pollution in the province. These factories are not only contributing towards air pollution by producing smoke, but plastic is also being burnt in these factories that is also proving very harmful for human health.

The government also has plans of launching awareness campaigns. In fact, an awareness programme will be launched by the Punjab government in schools and colleges.

Despite claiming to have done enough to deal with the menace of smog. The Punjab Government has yet again failed in protecting people from smog. The single biggest piece of evidence is that private and public schools were closed on the orders of Chief Minister of Punjab owing to prevailing smog condition in the last few days. As the locals have been forced to breathe the smoggy air, they want answers from their representatives on the prevalent smoggy conditions. The tendency of people, as always, is to put complete blame of this on the government.

The ‘smog weather’ in Lahore usually ends in December-January. Just like in the last few years, Lahoris and others can only pray for rain as this seems to be the only solution to combat smog. Only the government knows how many more mistakes it will need to commit to learn to care for the people it is bound to serve. Elderly people and young children, who are most vulnerable groups, are once again paying the cost of incompetency of the government in dealing with smog this time around.

Although, Lahoris will be able to survive the smoggy conditions this time but breathing this polluted air will have lasting effects on their health.