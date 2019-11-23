Strongly suspect there is no such disease as “dengue fever”, says Imran

Expressing his suspicion that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left the country under false pretences, premiere Imran Khan said on Friday that he strongly suspected there was no disease by the name of “dengue fever” in the first place.

“To be honest, this is the first I’ve heard of it,” he said, speaking to reporters at a function in Mianwali. “I mean, I’ve seen the world and know a thing or two about a thing or two. If it were such a big deal, I would have at least heard of it by now.”

“Haha, what a funny-sounding word, even,” he said with amusement. “You’ve got to hand it to these fellows, they can make anything up and this lifafa media will even lap it up.”

When reporters pointed out that the disease does, in fact, exist, the prime minister said he was proud of the army chief and that the government and military were on the same page.