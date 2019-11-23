Social media hails ‘Muslim hero’ for preventing Quran burning in Norway

Social media on Friday erupted with praise for a ‘Muslim hero’ who interrupted an anti-Islam rally last week to stop another man from burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Norway.

The man, Lars Thorsen, who was burning the Quran belongs to anti-Islamic group Stop the Islamisation of Norway (SIAN) whereas he carried out the deed in the Muslim-populated city of Kristiansand.

The boy, reportedly named Ilyas Umer, jumped into the barricaded circle to save the holy book from being desecrated and launched kicks at the SIAN member. However, the scuffle was soon interrupted by the police took the two into custody.

Salute to brave #Ilyas for displaying courage to stop an absolutely deplorable action. Such Islamophobia based provocations only promote hatred & extremism. All religions are and must stay respectable. Islamophbia is threat to global peace and harmony.#TheGloriousQuran#Norway pic.twitter.com/CRahq5mazf — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) November 22, 2019

Although the man who stopped Thorsen from burning the Holy Quran is being called Ilyas on social media, his identity has not been confirmed as yet.

Netizens took to social media to praise Ilyas and also raise alarm over the rise of Islamophobia in Europe and around the world.

#ilyas_Hero_of_Muslim_Ummah, #Norway, #Defender_of_Quran, #TheGloriousQuran and Muslims started trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

In another video clip, Thorsen is led away by police with his hands behind his back, while Ilyas is wrestled to the ground by a group of cops.

According to reports, two copies of the religious text at first were thrown in a trash can during the rally, while Thorsen set fire to another one.

The Pakistan Union Norway (PUN), an important social and cultural organisation, strongly condemned the incident.

PUN Chairman Chaudhry Qamar Iqbal, in a statement, referred to Lars Thorsen, and said he has hurt the sentiments of Muslims by desecrating the Holy Quran. He said that Norwegians were peaceful people and Norway enjoyed a good reputation around the world as it respected the rights of other religions.