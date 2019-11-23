Shehbaz says PM Imran discredited his own govt, doctors

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made irresponsible statements about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, discrediting doctors appointed by his own government and from his own Shaukat Khanum hospital.

On Friday, the prime minister took a dig at Nawaz, saying that the ailing former premier suddenly recovered and looked perfectly fine as he got a glimpse of the London-bound air ambulance. Shehbaz said that he didn’t want to talk about Pakistani politics as he was in London for his brother’s health-related issues but said: “In the last few days, he (Imran Khan) has said things which don’t suit him.”

Shehbaz said that PTI govt appointed its own independent doctors to check Nawaz Sharif’s health. He said Imran asked Shaukat Khanum Hospital doctors to independently verify medical reports of Nawaz and was told that the former prime minister was in highly critical condition and treatment for him was not available in Pakistan.

On Saturday, Shehbaz took Nawaz to the University College Hospital, Westmoreland Street (The Heart Hospital) for checkup.

He said: “Dr Lawrence checked Nawaz Sharif related to his cardiac issues. The doctor has recommended few tests for him. For his other episodes, he has seen doctors at the Guy’s Hospital and further tests and checks have been recommended. We request for prayers for Nawaz Sharif.”

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said that he had a cardiac consultation & evaluation by Dr David Lawrence, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, at University College Hospital.

“Nawaz Sharif is given a roadmap for cardiac investigations & subsequent treatment,” he said. Dr Lawrence performed CABG (Heart Bypass Surgery) on ‪Nawaz in May 2016 and has clinically looked after him ever since. He added: “Dr Lawrence is in sync with Haematologists at Guy’s & St. Thomas’Hospital will manage Mr. Sharif.”