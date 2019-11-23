Rain eases smog’s grip over Lahore, other parts of Punjab

LAHORE: Rain in Lahore on Friday reduced the severity of smog in the city on Saturday as the weather remained considerably clearer.

According to details, rain broke out in the city, bringing an end to the “dense smog” which had engulfed the city and other parts of the province.

Schools remained closed across Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala as per a notification issued by the Punjab government in this regard.

Meanwhile, widespread rain, wind-thunderstorms (with snowfall over mountains) are expected in the following days in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad, at scattered places in districts of north Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while at isolated places in districts of central/south Punjab, northeastern and southern Balochistan. Heavy fall is also expected at few places in northern parts of the country.

Earlier on Thursday, a thick blanket of smog covered large swathes of Punjab, including Lahore forcing the diversion of three flights to Islamabad.

According to reports, flights from Doha, Dammam, and Urumqi heading to Lahore were diverted to Islamabad due to poor visibility.