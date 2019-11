by News Desk , (Last Updated 35 mins ago)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved promotions of dozens of civil servants belonging to various groups.

As per details, the premier on Saturday gave approval to promote 23 officers of grade 21 to grade 22.

The officers getting promotions include IG Sindh Kaleem Imam, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar and Secretary Health Allah Bux Awan.

The promoted officers also include those who are currently facing allegation of corruption.