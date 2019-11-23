Pakistan summons Norwegian envoy over Holy Quran desecration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conveyed its ‘deep concern’ to the ambassador of Norway on Saturday after a man desecrated the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.

“Pakistan’s condemnation of this action was reiterated. It was underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

Pakistan called on the Norwegian authorities to “prevent the recurrence of any such incident in the future”.

“The Ambassador of Pakistan in Oslo has also been instructed to convey Pakistan’s protest and deep concern to the Norwegian authorities,” stated the press release.

A scuffle broke out after the leader of the ‘Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN)’ rally, Lars Thorsen, tried to burn a copy of the holy book in the city of Kristiansand despite warnings from local police officials.

In a video on social media, the ‘Muslim hero’ could be seen jumping into the barricaded circle to save the holy book from being desecrated. The rally soon turned violent, after which police took Thorsen and his attackers into custody.

The man who stopped Thorsen from burning the Holy Quran was being called Ilyas on social media, but his exact identity could not be ascertained.

Netizens took to social media to praise Ilyas and also raise alarm over the rise of Islamophobia in Europe and around the world.

#ilyas_Hero_of_Muslim_Ummah, #Norway, #Defender_of_Quran, #TheGloriousQuran and Muslims started trending on Twitter in Pakistan.