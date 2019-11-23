Opposition example of political hypocrisy: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the opposition parties have been hurling political threats to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a tweet, she said these were the same “elements” which had earlier made allegations against the election commission regarding the Form-45 and the result transmission system.

She said the opposition has become a living example of “political hypocrisy.”

“Foreign accounts holder, practitioner of illegal activities and those running from the country will gather nothing but dust in foreign funding case,” she added.