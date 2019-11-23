Maryam Nawaz wants to join ailing father: aide

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar on Friday said that the party’s senior leader Maryam Nawaz wishes to join her ailing father, former PM Nawaz Sharif, in London.

Speaking on a local news channel, Tarar said that Maryam wants to go abroad so that she can look after her father is not in good condition whereas the PML-N is mulling over ways to make her wish come true through legal channels. “A legal consultation, a thought process is underway, and there is a legal way too but final decision and the timing of such a petition is yet to be agreed upon,” said Tarar.

Soon after the show, federal minister Faisal Vawda said that the government will not strike her name off the Exit Control List (ECL) come what may.

“I have said previously that they will deliberately create situations that allow her uncle (Shehbaz Sharif) and then herself to go abroad

Earlier this week, former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who was serving a prison sentence, left the country to receive medical treatment in London. Sharif reportedly had an immune system disorder and other health problems.

His brother Shehbaz – who also traveled with Nawaz – signed a court document that said: “If at any stage, the federal government has credible information that Nawaz Sharif is living abroad despite his fitness to travel, a representative from Pakistan’s High Commission would have a right to meet with his physician(s) to verify or confirm about his health.”

Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who is also on bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, has her name on the ECL and her passport is with the authorities as the court, which granted her bail, had ordered her to surrender her passport to secure release.