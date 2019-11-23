Lahore considers artificial rain to overcome hazardous smog

LAHORE: Local authorities have suggested a proposal to generate artificial rainfall in Lahore to overcome hazardous levels of smog which has engulfed the city and other parts of the province.

According to reports, the idea was floated by Lahore Commissioner Bilal Lodhi, who a week ago, in a summary he sent to the government advised to generate artificial rainfall to scale down “lethal levels of smog.”

According to the summary, the cost of this project is estimated at Rs350 million.

The Lahore commissioner told media that the government has approached China, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to purchase the cloud seeding technology which is required for the project.

The method of artificial raining has been used by many countries including India, China, and UAE.

Artificial rain is produced by spraying clouds with substances like silver Iodide or cheaper options like solid carbon dioxide (dry ice) or even finely powdered sodium chloride.

According to reports, the meteorological department had successfully experimented with the process in 2001.

The experiment was also repeated to bring artificial rain in the catchment area of Hub Dam.

The authorities in Karachi were also considering the option of ‘cloud seeding’ to scale down effects of the heatwave in the metropolis after the scorching heat claimed around 1500 lives in the city.

On Friday, Amnesty International issued “urgent action” on behalf of the people of Lahore which it said was suffering from alarming levels of air pollution.