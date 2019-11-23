Khurshid Shah’s judicial remand extended for 14 days

An accountability court on Saturday extended Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), senior leader, Khurshid Shah’s judicial remand for 14 days in assets beyond income case.

The PPP leader was moved to Sukkur’s Accountability Court from the hospital through an ambulance.

Khurshid Shah’s counsel asked the court to order the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return his client’s mobile phone.

In reply to this, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that Khurshid Shah’s cell phone has been confiscated to obtain the required data for a forensic audit and will be given back to him once the process completes.

Court ordered to produce the PPP leader on December 7 again.