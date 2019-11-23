Imran lying about economic indicators, turning Pakistan into ‘Problemistan’: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s mental state needs to be evaluated as he is lying about economic indicator after destroying the national economy and is turning Pakistan into Problemistan.

“The pack of lies tweeted by the selected prime minister regarding the country’s economic state raises serious questions over his mental stability and ability to hold this August office, she added.

The PML-N leader said that the premier is insulting the intelligence of Pakistanis by trying to misguide the nation with false economic indicators in his tweets and rage-driven speeches. “The real economic indicator are the screams of agony of the Pakistanis crushed under the avalanche of this government’s incompetence. The real economic indicator is the State Bank’s predictions that the inflation rate will continue at 14 per cent and the growth will remain stunted at 2.4 in the coming years. The real economic indicator is the 200 per cent increase in natural gas and 100 per cent increase in electricity tariffs. The real economic indicator is the PTI regime’s burial of the country under loans that amount to Rs 11,000 billion while reducing the per-capita income by 11 per cent,” she further said.

The former information minister also said that the FBR has withheld over Rs75 billion in refunds of exporters to register a fake uptick in revenue collection. “But despite foul-play, the revenue target fell short by Rs167 billion in four months,” she pointed out.

She explained that the artificial increase in foreign exchange reserves is a result of the capital by those who have put in money to take advantage of the extremely high interest rate by this regime. This increase in reserves took place in the form of group investments because foreign banks are exploiting the unreal heightened interest rate.

“The reality of this matter and a true indication of the foreign exchange is the fact that foreign remittances by Pakistani ex-pats have fallen by two per cent, showing that they don’t trust Imran and his regime,” she stressed.

“The truth of the national economy under this regime is that public hospitals and educational institutions are being told to generate their own funds as the government has slashed the funds that they are entitled. The truth about the economic vision of this regime is that free treatment and medicine at public hospitals has been stopped. The truth is that for past 4 years, hundreds of billions have been spent digging up potholes of Peshawar Metro,” she lamented.

Marriyum concluded by saying that the devastating economic disaster created by the PTI regime has pushed the society into desperation, due to which shot street crime and homicide has shot up, and therefore the country is being pushed into anarchy. “Imran and his regime have paralysed Pakistan,” she said.