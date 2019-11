The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed for hearing an application filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in which it was requested to proceed with the case related to money laundering through fake bank accounts in Karachi instead of Rawalpindi.

A two-member bench will hear the application on November 26.

Meanwhile, a medical board of Pims performed a complete medical examination of Zardari’s health.