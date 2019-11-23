Hira murder case: police arrest brother-in-law

LAHORE: Police on Saturday arrested the brother-in-law, Adnan, of 19-year-old Hira Riaz for murdering her in Gulberg area on Friday, three days before her wedding.

According to the details, Adnan was arrested with another relative after police recovered data from Hira’s phone that led them to the culprits.

Police sources said suspect Adnan had killed Hira over a personal dispute as some of the text messages found in the victim’s phone pointed out that Adnan had immoral feelings for his teenage sister-in-law.

Further, a few local media channels also reported that Adnan and Hira had held long conversations and sent messages to each other just before her murder.

Meanwhile, police are awaiting scientific analysis of mobile phones of detainees and the deceased girl.

The incident happened in Lahore’s Gulberg area when the deceased went to answer the doorbell. She was dragged out of her house and taken to a nearby park where she was shot six times.

Eyewitnesses to the murder informed that unknown men on motorbikes had opened fire on the girl, before fleeing towards the Liberty Market despite facing resistance from bystanders.

According to her autopsy report, the bullet that struck her in the head was the cause of her death.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident, sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

The family of the victim has declined to comment on the matter.