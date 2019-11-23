NADRA submits reply in Hafiz Hamdullah citizenship case

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Saturday submitted its reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case related to the suspension of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Hafiz Hamdullah’s citizenship.

The reply submitted by DG NADRA, Tahir Maqsood Khan says that despite investigation, the old CNIC of the JUI-F leader has no family link in the record.

The court has been pleaded to reject Hamdullah’s plea as he was declared an Afghan National on December 12, 2018.

“Hamdullah’s national identity card had been blocked for the first time in December 2018 after writing a letter to him, whereas, a district-level committee was also informed where the politician had also appeared. The particulars presented by Hamdullah to the committee were found bogus”, the reply reads.

Earlier in October, IHC had suspended an order released to cancel the Hamdullah’s citizenship.

IHC’s Chief Justice Athar Minallah had conducted the hearing on a petition challenging the higher authorities’ decision that revoked the citizenship of Senator Hamdullah by calling him ‘alien’ for being an Afghanistan national.

On October 26, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had issued notice to all television channels, barring to invite Hafiz Hamdullah in TV programmes.

PEMRA ordered all television channel in its letter to stop inviting and projecting the firebrand senator as he is a ‘confirmed alien’ as per records of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and ‘not a citizen of Pakistan’.