Do you know who I am? Ali Rehman Khan yells at McDonald’s employee

A viral video circulating on social media shows actor Ali Rehman lose his cool at a McDonald’s employee.

The enraged actor was recorded shouting at a McDonald’s employee, “Aapko pata hai main kaun hoon? Aapne kabhi mujhe TV pe dekha hai? Aap employee hain, aapka kaam hai meri baat maanna.” (“Do you know who I am? Have you ever seen me on TV? You are an employee, your job is to do as I say.”)

In reply, the McDonald’s employee says, “Please sir, don’t be angry with us. You’re absolutely right. I was just joking.”

The employee dealing with him apologised many times and tried his best to be apologetic about whatever he said earlier but to no avail. The actor only stopped yelling when he noticed that he was being recorded by some other customer.