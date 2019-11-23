CJP says suo motu notices not a solution

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Saturday said the court won’t have to interfere in other institutions’ domain if everyone was working efficiently, downplaying the need for court intervention in public domain.

Addressing a ceremony, he said: “Whenever a matter captures the public’s attention, people expect a suo motu notice.” However, there won’t be a need for these notices if the government institutions were active beforehand, he added.

He said respect must be given to those who appear in the courts, but summoning senior officials to courts was not a good practice. He said we must ensure that courts were providing justice to the public.

He said a matter comes to SC after investigation and trial. “One should maintain the dignity of a police official or any other person who appears before the court,” he said.

The CJP said retired police officers played an important role in the reforms committee, adding that a lawyer and as judge he had a pleasant relation with police. He said model courts have brought revolution in the judicial history of Pakistan.

Earlier, the CJP chaired the session of Police Reforms Committee (PRC) – which was constituted in January to table recommendations for improvements in the policing system of the country – to examine progress achieved in reforms in the police department.

The session was attended by inspector generals of four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.