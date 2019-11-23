3,700 dog bite cases reported in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Over 3,700 cases of dog bites were recorded in Bahawalpur this year, according to reports.

“Every day, almost 10 people are brought to the hospital who are bitten by stray dogs,” said the director of a local hospital. “To treat these cases we follow two regimes at the hospital. In one regime four injections are administered and in the second one five injections are administered to the patient,” he added.

Reports said that most dog-bite cases came from rural areas. Cases of dog-bites are increasingly being reported in several districts across the country.

In Sindh, more than 100, 000 cases were reported this year as the government has launched a campaign to vaccinate stray dogs in the city. The campaign, which is partly funded by the Ayesha Chundigar Foundation aims to prevent diseases spreading from dog-bites.