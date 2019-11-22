Violent clash leaves 3 dead, 6 injured in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Three persons were killed and six others injured in a gun battle between two rival, armed groups in Rawalpindi district on Thursday night.

The incident occurred near Dhok Kala Khan area of the district, police officials said.

The firing, which continued for one hour, gripped the area in panic. Rescue officials rushed to the place of the incident and shifted dead bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital, police said. Three injured were said to be in a precarious condition.

Police have made some arrests and further investigating the matter, officials said.

It was alleged that the two groups trade fire when the police was present in the area.