Unknown assailants murder 24-year-old woman

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants on Friday shot a woman in the city’s Gulberg after dragging her from her house to a nearby field, according to police sources.

Lahore police confirmed that one of the suspects has been arrested after a first information report (FIR) over the murder was lodged.

According to details, assailants were on a motorcycle and rang the doorbell of the 24-year-old woman’s house after which they attacked her and her father, Riaz Hussain, before dragging her to a nearby field where they committed the murder.

Police said that the suspect was arrested after tracing his number from the victim’s call records.

The FIR, which was registered on behalf of the father, named at least two suspects and included the murder clause.

Hussain, the father, told police that the assailants dragged his daughter to a nearby field where they opened fire and shot her dead. He tried to catch the suspects himself but failed to do so, he added, explaining that they started firing as they fled and took her jewelry with them.

Police in the meanwhile is conducting investigation and is questioning the victim’s relatives and neighbours.

The woman was reportedly going to get married in three days.