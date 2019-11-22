Two MQM-L linked target killers arrested in Karachi

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police arrested two target killers linked with Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London (MQM-L).

Police said that the arrested suspects, Asadullah Khan alias Inqalabi and Muhammad Jan alias Janu are close aides of MQM-L leader Hammad Siddiqui.

CTD SSP Ghulam Sarwar Abro claimed that the accused have confessed to murdering six persons after kidnapping them and then throwing their bodies stuffed in gunny backs on the Shareefabad flyover.

Earlier, on Nov 21, police arrested a suspected target killer, linked with MQM-L for his alleged involvement in over 96 murders.

SSP East Azfar Mahesar told reporters that the anti-street crime squad and Soldier Bazaar police arrested Yusuf alias Thaile wala and seized a pistol, grenade and a motorbike from his possession.