Sindh to commute sentences of elderly, ailing prisoners

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has decided to commute sentences of elderly and ailing jail inmates, provincial home department sources told a local news channel on Friday.

The release of prisoners made on medical grounds will be made by a medical board, said reports.

Women prisoners of age 60 and above will be released on condition of having completed a half term of their sentence while male prisoners of age 65 and above will also be released from prison, reports added.

The decision to commute sentences of elderly and ailing prisoners is being made according to the Sindh Prisons and Correction Act 2019, passed by the Sindh Assembly in May this year.

The jail department of Sindh has already released five ailing and elderly inmates, while two more ailing prisoners are expected to be released shortly.

Two convicted prisoners will be released from jail due to disease or age factors within the next few days, the reports further said.

Meanwhile, according to Sindh Home Department, 40 more cases for release from prison are also under review.