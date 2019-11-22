Sindh govt lifts ban on arms licenses

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday lifted the ban on arms licenses across the province.

According to a home ministry notification, non-prohibited bore computerized licenses will be issued after completion of all formalities.

Arms licenses will be issued under Sindh Arms Licenses Act, the notification said, adding that a certain number of licenses will be issued as per quota every month.

It is worth mentioning here that Sindh government imposed a ban on issuing new arms licenses in September 2013, in the wake of the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi and other parts of the province.

In January 2019, Sindh High Court (SHC) had directed the provincial government to devise policy for issuance of prohibited and non-prohibited arms licenses.

Hearing a petition, the court said the federal government’s ban on automatic arms licenses was not effective anymore.

Additional advocate general told the court that Sindh Arms Rules had already been formed while the court directed him to enact a new policy in the light of Pakistan Arms Ordinance and Sindh Arms Rules.