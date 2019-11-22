Rivals shot murder accused dead in Jaranwala court

JARANWALA: An accused murderer was shot dead by his rival in the premises of a court in the Faisalabad district city during an ongoing hearing, police said Friday.

Police presented the murder accused, Tara Gujjar in the court of Additional Session Judge Muhammad Naeem Saleem.

The accused, who was in handcuffs, died on the spot whereas two of the assailants were arrested on the scene, police sources said.

After the shootout, the officials who brought Gujjar to the court also fled from the scene.

Apparently, the deceased had been targeted over old personal enmity by his rivals.

Police, after taking the two shooters into their custody, started legal action in this regard.