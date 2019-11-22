PTI under scrutiny over ‘banned funding’, says Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bani Gala and discussed the party funding case.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that efforts to derail economic stability in the country were being foiled, adding that the corrupt mafia who looted the country’s national exchequer will not be forgiven.

“Neither the corrupt mafia would be given relaxation nor there will be a compromise on the rule of law,” he said.

After meeting the prime minister, Babar Awan said that the PTI wasn’t facing allegations of foreign funding but facing false accusations of banned funding, adding that all accounts of the ruling party are audited. “Those raising the issue of banned funding should answer regarding fake accounts and money laundering,” Babar Awan said.

Meanwhile, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday. During the meeting, the minister assured the prime minister that he will fully utilize the best of his energies in discharging new responsibilities to promote and implement the vision of the present government.

Members of National Assembly Raza Nasarullah Ghuman and Khurram Shahzad also called on the PM Imran and discussed various matters.