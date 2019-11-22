PHP reviews provincial traffic regulations

LAHORE: As per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a plenary session at the central police office (CPO) was held to prevent traffic accidents on roads and highways.

Causes of road accidents were examined and steps were taken for stopping these accidents at the session in which all RPOs (Regional Police Offices) of the province participated through video links.

The session was chaired by Addl IG PHP (Punjab Highway Patrol) Captain (r) Zafar Iqbal while Addl IG Traffic Muhammad Farooq Mazhar was also present at the occasion.

Capt Zafar Iqbal said that special teams of PHP, traffic police, and district police should be formed to check overspeeding and fitness of vehicles on roads.

He further directed to ensure compliance of traffic rules by all vehicles especially public service vehicles plying on roads at any cost.

He also stressed that the fitness standard of buses, wagons, and vehicles running on public routes should be checked and no vehicle should be allowed to run on roads that have no standard and fitness in accordance with the devised SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) of violating traffic laws.

He further said that PHP and traffic police should ensure their strict patrolling on highways and roads effectively in this weather with rising levels of fog and smog whereas awareness campaigns for passengers should also be continued.

Capt Zafar Iqbal said that 60 percent of the accidents occur due to over speeding while 39 percent accidents occur due to negligence of underage drivers. He said that inexperienced and careless drivers should not be allowed to drive public transport and special teams should play a positive and vibrant role in this regard.

He further said that there should be close coordination with vehicle inspection certificates centers so that their performance may be made more effective whereas buses, wagons and old vehicles should not be allowed to run on roads without getting fitness certificate.

He said that most accidents occur due to commercial passenger vehicles therefore CTOs should devise a comprehensive strategy and take steps to reduce accidents. He added that CTOs should directly supervise mutual teams of PHP, traffic police and district police.