PCB COO resigns amid ‘departmental tussle’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operation Officer (COO) Subhan Ahmed tendered his resignation on Friday after 25 years of service.

Reportedly, Ahmed had been unhappy with PCB officials over the decrease in his powers and there was also a tussle going on between him and PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan which gave rise to speculations that Ahmed would be fired from his post.

On November 19, a local news outlet reported that the differences between the two could not be resolved and Ahmed’s leave was extended for another week.

The report further added that the daily affairs of the PCB had come to a standstill, with three top PCB officials not present at the headquarters. The report stated that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani was on a private visit to England while Subhan was not coming to the office due to differences.