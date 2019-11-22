Parliamentary committee formed to discuss PAC chairmanship

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Friday constituted a seven-member parliamentary committee, headed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, to discuss the matter of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship – a seat which fell vacant after the resignation of the previous chief Shehbaz Sharif.

According to details, the team will review the demands of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for their return to standing committees from where they resigned earlier this week.

The development came after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar accepted the resignation of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif from the post of chairman of PAC.

The PML-N president said his party had decided to appoint Rana Tanveer Hussain as his successor.