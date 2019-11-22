Pakistan Today staffer bags CPEC award

ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistani journalists on Friday won exclusive CPEC Golden Communication Award 2019, which were given to the winning journalists here at the fifth CPEC Media Forum.

These awards have been given to any foreign journalists for the first time.

The winners included Mian Abrar Hussain, Resident Editor of Pakistan Today; Javed Akhtar of INP; Saleem Safi of Geo TV; Mehtab Haider of The News; and Yasir Habib Khan.

Mian Abrar Hussain is among a few journalists who have covered CPEC intensively. Since 2009, Abrar has been writing pieces on China, Pakistan relations.

The launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013 and CPEC in 2015 brought about a new dimension in his reporting, as the journalist covered almost all angles of both economic initiatives.