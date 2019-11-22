One out of ten dentists support #BringPresidentialSystem: survey

A detailed survey by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has revealed that as estimated one out of ten dentists in the country supports the pivoting of the constitution in the country to a presidential system.

“When asked about the presidential versus parliamentary systems, nine of the ten dentists surveyed said that the presidential system isn’t particularly more attractive,” said Fayaz Hassan, lead researcher of the study.

“They said that a stronger chief executive would not necessarily be better for the system and even if it were, the presidential system would further weaken the office of the chief executive because it would separate a control, or lack thereof, of the legislature.”

“However, one dentist started blushing and beaming when we started discussing the presidential system and said he would support it if there seems to be a genuine desire to see a greater role for the president,” she said. “All 32 of his pearly white teeth were out as he looked wistfully into the distance, his reverie broken only when we asked him another question,” he added.

“We had to leave the interview almost abruptly,” said Hassan. “Because this particular prospect seemed to have…..aroused him…and it was making all of us extremely uncomfortable.”