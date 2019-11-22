Nawaz may take few months to recover, says personal doctor

LONDON: Dr Adnan Khan, the personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, on Friday said the PML-N supremo may take few months to recover from his illness.

Speaking to media outside the Harley Street Clinic in London, Dr Adnan said that Nawaz’s treatment would resume from where it was stopped before his departure on Wednesday.

He said that Nawaz’s appointments for the coming days had been booked before his arrival.

As per Dr Adnan, the former prime minister’s PED scan will be conducted next week. He said that doctors were of the view that the dose of steroids being given to the former prime minister should be reduced immediately and gradually stopped.

“Nawaz’s health is the same for now, it will take some time for him to recover,” he said, adding: “He can’t heal overnight.”

Dr Adnan said that Nawaz was being provided all medical facilities at Hussain Nawaz’s abode where he was staying last year before coming to Pakistan.