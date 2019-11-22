Mourinho to sign Ibrahimovic for Tottenham?

MILAN: Olivier Giroud isn’t happy with his bit-part role at Chelsea, where the emergence of Tammy Abraham as first-choice striker means the Frenchman has featured in just four Premier League matches this season. Crystal Palace, Internazionale, Borussia Dortmund and several top-flight French clubs are all believed to be interested in acquiring his services, but the 33-year-old’s demands for a two-year deal worth £14m in wages are reported to be a bit too saucy.

With his contract with Chelsea due to expire in June, Stamford Bridge beancounters are also planning to ask for a £5m transfer fee from any club that tries to sign their man in January. While their priority is to lure Giroud to Selhurst Park, Palace are also interested in bringing Celtic striker Odsonne Édouard or his Rangers counterpart Alfredo Morelos down the road from Glasgow to London.

Fed up with life at Arsenal where he remains a bit-part player, Lucas Torreira may cut his losses and agitate for a return to Italy from whence he came. British tabloid reports suggest both Milan are interested in rescuing the former Sampdoria and Pescara player from his current Emirates purgatory.

Is José Mourinho plotting a move to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Tottenham Hotspur? Yes he is, claims the Telegraph, although your humble Rumour Mill is taking the news with a shovel-full of salt. The 38-year-old has been strongly linked with Milan, but has an ardent admirer in Mourinho, who the broadsheet claims is “considering highjacking” any potential deal.

Out of contract with MLS side Chicago Fire and available on a free transfer at the end of December, Argentina midfielder Nicolás Gaitán has got antennae twitching at Sheffield United, Aston Villa and West Ham. The Guardian says “initial talks are understood to have taken place” between West Ham and the player’s agent, which is good enough for us.

Nemanja Matic’s days at Manchester United look numbered, what with the midfielder having made just five appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjær so far this season. A firm favourite of José Mourinho’s, he has already been linked with a move to Tottenham, although Milan or Atlético Madrid look more likely destinations.

On loan at Italian side Parma from Atalanta, 19-year-old Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has addressed speculation linking him with Arsenal and Manchester United, fuelled by his contribution of five assists and one goal in 12 Serie A appearances this season. “‘I’m fine at Parma, I’m happy to be here, I’ve found the perfect club,” said the young whippersnapper. “The market? I’m playing well, so it’s normal to write about other clubs, but I don’t think about [a move] because I have an annual deal with Parma.”

And finally, expect no end of schoolboy sniggering from headline writers on newspaper sports desks the length and breadth of the UK if Leicester City are successful in their bid to sign 23-year-old centre-back Robin Koch from Freiberg.