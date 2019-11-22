LHC bars media coverage of protests on Mall Road

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday released interim written order in a case pertaining to protests and sit-ins at The Mall.

LHC judge Justice Jawad while issuing a 12-page written order summoned draft legislation regarding declaring red zone in the provincial capital on November 25.

The court directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to impose a ban on the coverage of protests and sit-ins at The Mall and also to inform all the television channels.

During the hearing, the LHC also ordered the protesting employees of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) to end their sit-in.

Court asked the district administration to cancel the contract of those PLRA employees protesting after court orders.