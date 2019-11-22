Karachi to host fitness festival ‘SweatAThon’

Gatorade would host the biggest fitness festival of Pakistan, ‘SweatAThon’, this Sunday at Moin Khan Academy in Karachi.

Since Gatorade is a big name within the international fitness arena, the fitness festival would not only be first-of-its-kind but would also give Karachi the real flavour of international fitness festivals.

A bunch of activities, including a boot camp and marathon, would be organised on the occasion. The marathon winners would also be given exciting prizes – Rs 50,000 for first place, Rs30,000 for second place and Rs15,000 for third place.

In addition, the next 30 winners would also receive Nike gift vouchers worth Rs2,500.

Apart from fitness, Gatorade has also organised a performance by the internationally renowned Pakistani band ‘Strings’. The band would be performing live as part of the festival.

The festival will also feature a kid’s area so that children could enjoy to the maximum.