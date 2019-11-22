Indian minorities at mercy of Hindutva ideologues, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that Indian minorities particularly Muslims were living at the mercy of Hindutva ideologues.

Qureshi said that the atmosphere has been persistently tense in the neighboring country after the Babri mosque verdict which attracted controversy at home and abroad.

“Attacks are taking place on Muslims in India, Hindutva poses serious threats to sane Indians and the minorities alike,” Qureshi continued.

He urged the international community to wake up from their slumber and take action on the unilateral oppression India has been imposing on innocent Kashmiris.

“They should show maturity and fulfill their obligations, feel a sense of responsibility, India has put the region’s peace and stability on stake due to its hegemonic ambitions.”

Unprecedented military siege and communications clampdown continue on the 110th consecutive day on Friday (today), in Indian occupied Kashmir.