‘Hitman’ linked with MQM-L held in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) alleged target killer from Karachi’s Pak Colony, media reports emerged on Friday.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the suspect has been identified as Kaleem alias Chikna. He was involved in the killing of two police officers and several other persons.

It has further been learnt that the accused is closely acquainted with Dilawar Khan alias Shah Jee who is MQM-L sector in-charge for Pak Colony.