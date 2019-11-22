Govt believes in empowering institutions, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar presided over a mass wedding ceremony wherein over 200 couples reportedly tied the knot.

Each couple was given a dowry of Rs200, 000 while the governor also presented couples with cash ‘Salamis’ and copies of the Quran as gifts.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sarwar said that history will not remember people who failed to serve humanity.

“We are adhering to the policy of one Pakistan, not two. We are ready to make any sacrifice for the constitution and the rule of law,” the governor said.

According to details, the governor attended the mass wedding ceremony in the suburban area of Goth Shah Muhammad, Tehsil Khairpur Tameynwali, District Bahawalpur, while PTI Provincial Deputy General Secretary Chaudhry Naeemuddin Warraich, Aleemudin Warraich, Kaleemuddin Warraich, provincial minister Sami Ullah Chaudhry, MNA Malik Farooq Azam, Ex MNA Zhanzaib Warran, Chaudhry Mohammad Usman, Zeeshan Khilji and others were also present.

The mass-wedding was celebrated with pomp and show. Clad in bridle dresses, the brides were brought to the main ceremony in traditional manner by their respective families. Governor Sarwar and Chaudhry Naeemuddin Warraich welcomed the guests.

In his address, the governor said, “I am very happy that today 200 daughters and sons have entered their marital lives. Surely, parents get very happy in completing their Farz (responsibility) of getting their daughters married.”

He lauded Chaudhry Naeemuddin Warriach for contributing towards “this sacred deed.”

“Grade, status and power are temporary things but the real ulterior is one who helps the poor and helpless,” the governor said, adding that the government had initiated the Ehsas Programme which will provide unemployed youth with interest-free loans, while the Naya Pakistan scheme will provide homeless people with shelter.

He said that in order to provide free medical facilities to the poor patients, Sehat Insaf Card has been launched under which card-holders can get free medical treatment worth more than Rs700, 000.

In his address to the media afterwards, Governor Sarwar said that opposition is doing politics of personal interests.

“Government is under no threat of being toppled, while those seeking to oust the democratically elected government or to impose a ‘minus one’ formula will gain nothing but disappointment.”

He said that the government believes in empowering national institutions and that all institutions including NAB are working independently.