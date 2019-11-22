Chinese ambassador calls CPEC projects ‘clean and transparent’

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Friday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had brought phenomenal economic success to Pakistan and produced tangible economic benefits for the people.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the fifth CPEC Media Forum hosted jointly by the Chinese embassy, Pakistan-China Institute and China Economic Net, the ambassador said CPEC is fulfilling the country’s energy needs, providing 30 percent of total electricity generation and providing energy security for economic development in the country.

Taking a jibe at US Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells’ statement criticising CPEC, Ambassador Yao Jing said, “If the US is really concerned about the lack of electricity in Pakistan, why didn’t American companies come to build power stations before 2014.”

The Chinese ambassador said he was ‘shocked and surprised’ at Wells’ remarks over CPEC which he said ‘fully exposed’ her ignorance of Pakistan-China relations.

He said that both Pakistan and China agreed that all projects related to CPEC are “clean and transparent”.

“We welcome American investments in Pakistan and we don’t have a problem with it. But the US should not cause aspersions over something they don’t have accurate information on,” said Ambassador Jing.

He said 75,000 Pakistanis are directly employed in CPEC projects while there are 200,000 indirect beneficiaries and that over 100 Pakistani companies are involved in CPEC projects, which will generate 2.3 million jobs till 2030 and will contribute 2-2.5% to Pakistan’s GDP.

Senator Mushahid Hussain in his welcome address to the forum said that the success of the Pakistan China partnership “rankles many countries.”

“Hence while they cannot stop or slow the project, they are now trying to undermine it through negative propaganda. It is ironical that on one hand, US is opposing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) while on the other, it is taking steps to have a ‘copycat project’ through the recently passed ‘Build Act’ and the newly established International Development Finance Cooperation, which has outlay in infrastructure and other areas of $60 billion,” he added.

Talking about the so-called debt trap, Senator Mushahid Hussain said 91 percent of Pakistani debt is owed to the west, including multilateral institutions and only 9% to China. He also said that US should focus on facts rather than peddling the Indian narrative on CPEC, which has no basis whatsoever.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said that it is amazing that allegations of corruption were being repeated based merely on media speculations while no government authorities found evidence of any kind of corruption in CPEC projects.

Senator Shibli Faraz thanked the contributions of the Pakistan-China Institute and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the promotion and preservation of CPEC.

Members of the Chinese Media delegation headed by Cui Jun, Editor in Chief of China Economic Net (CEN), also spoke and talked of the partnership between CEN and PCI to promote media cooperation between two sides. The media delegation included Ms. Meng Yu Hong, Vice Editor in Chief, Global Times.

Syed Fakhar Imam presided over the afternoon session where he expressed gratitude to China for its support on the Kashmir issue.

Fakhar Imam, in his opening speech also praised the economic policies of former Chinese premier Deng Xiaoping particularly his focus on education and scientific learning.

In addition to that, special awards were given to journalists for their contributions in strengthening CPEC and Pakistan-China relations.