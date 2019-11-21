Zardari’s sibling, Sindh health minister say former president not feeling good in jail

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s health is not good and is showing no signs of improvement, it was reported by Zardari’s sibling and Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra on Thursday.

The due said that the former president’s platelet count was increasing but his spinal cord has also started hurting.

Further, a few reports stated that Zardari’s blood pressure and blood sugar level are also low whereas additionally, the former president is suffering severe physical weakness and has been diagnosed with abnormal swelling of glands in his bladder.

Moreover, the medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has asked Asif Ali Zardari to take complete bed rest, increased his he dose of insulin and have prescribed him a number of medical examinations.