ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday visited ailing Naeemul Haque, special aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a private hospital in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital. Qureshi prayed for Naeemul Haque’s health.

“Naeemul Haque is a valuable asset of PTI and his immense services for the party are not hidden from anyone. He is one of the founding leaders of PTI,” Qureshi said.