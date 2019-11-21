Punjab govt orders closure of brick kilns causing pollution

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the Punjab government to take concrete measures for eradication of environmental pollution.

Justice Jawad Hassan expressed strong displeasure over the increase in pollution and directed the provincial government to take stern action against factories that are polluting the environment.

“The rise in environmental pollution is alarming,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government submitted its response that action against 567 factories has been taken across the province, and effective measures to curb the effects of pollution are underway.

Earlier, the Environment Protection Department (EPD) of Punjab ordered closure of brick kilns which were using “old technology” on Wednesday.

In a notification dated Nov 19, EPD said: “Consequent upon approval of the competent authority, no old technology brick kilns shall operate” in select cities from Nov 20 till Dec 20.

Cities in Punjab where kilns using old technology will not be allowed to operate for the next month are Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Sargodha, Jhang, Vehari, Hafizabad, Pakpattan, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

The notification, however, stated that brick kilns using “zig-zag technology”, a design change that makes more efficient use of fuel, would be allowed to operate.

The decision was taken as a preventive measure to curb smog that had blanketed northeastern parts of the province since the start of November.