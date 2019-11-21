Punjab Assembly approves three bills of Labour & Human Resource Department

LAHORE: Dedicated efforts and hard work of the provincial minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan have borne fruit. Punjab Assembly has approved three bills of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Amendment Bill, Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill and Punjab Minimum Wages Bill. Workers Profit Participation Bill has also been sent to the standing committee for approval.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansar Majeed Khan said that today is a historic day for the Labour and Human Resource Department. Punjab Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam and Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan played a pivotal role right from preparation of aforesaid bills up to their approval. Many problems of officials have been resolved after the approval of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Amendment Bill, he added.

He said that with the approval of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill, the dependence of the federal government for adopting welfare measures for workers has ended for good. With the approval of Punjab Minimum Wages Bill the wages of labourers allocated for them has increased manifold, he added.

The provincial minister further said that Labour and Human Resource Department has done historic legislation for protecting rights of labourers and uplifting their standard of life. All officers are performing invaluable services for ensuring welfare of labourers, he commended. Our respect is tied up with the respect of labourers today. Concrete measures will be taken to provide more ease to the labourer community in Punjab, he stated.

Ansar Majeed also paid rich tributes and commended the efforts of Provincial Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam and PESSI commissioner Saqib Manan for playing a fundamental role for the preparation up to the approval of these three bills.