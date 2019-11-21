PTI foreign funding case an attempt to divert attention from corruption, says Habib

LAHORE: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is an attempt made by the opposition to divert attention from corruption.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR, Habib said that political parties had set up their ‘private limited companies’ in Britain, America and other countries to collect funds from foreigners.

He accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of laundering money through their party accounts, adding that as per the rules of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), an external audit of political parties is necessary.

“They have not submitted details of their accounts despite being summoned by the ECP time and again because these parties utilise these accounts for money laundering. They do not get their audits conducted from any well-reputed audit firm either,” he said.

He also said that the all foreign funding cases should be heard on daily basis, adding that no political party can receive foreign funding as per the Political Parties Order. He further said that a few opportunist political parties are levelling baseless allegations of foreign funding on PTI to divert attention of people “from their own corruption and inefficiency”.

“The PTI government believes in transparency and we have submitted record of whole party accounts in ECP. The people of Pakistan have rejected these parties and the tales of their corruption are being heard far and wide as they fabricated stories in Panama Papers case through a Qatari letter,” he added.

Habib said that the hearing of all political parties regarding financial accounts should be held on the same criteria. The PTI government, he added, would not allow the PPP and PML-N to get away with corruption.

He also said that that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had presented details of his finances as he submitted over 60 documents in the court to justify his money trail. “We do not take shelter of health condition for fleeing the country,” he added.

The secretary said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not achieve anything, but embarrassment through his Azadi March.

Nawaz Sharif’s health situation was critical as per his medical reports; therefore, the government, on humanitarian grounds, allowed him to travel abroad for his medical treatment, he said and added, “PML-N was doing politics on Nawaz Sharif’s health.”

PM Imran has also sought lists of those prisoners suffering from severe medical conditions, he added.

To a question regarding Pakistan Railways, he said that under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the process of railways track dualisation at a cost of Rs8 billion was being started. The Railways was working hard to resolve issues including level crossing, line derailment, and others, he said adding that Pakistan Railways was in the process of being transformed into an efficient organisation.